6,97,958 electorates in Darrang to vote today: District Election Officer Munindra Nath Ngatey

MANGALDAI: “The district administration of Darrang have completed all arrangements to ensure a free, fair and smooth election on April 26 in the second phase so that the total of 6,97,958 numbers of electorates of the district can exercise their constitutional rights to take part in the largest democracy of the world,” the District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer of Darrang Munindra Nath Ngatey said while addressing a press meet on Wednesday evening. Informing the media persons on the voter pattern, he said that of these 6,97,958 voters, 3,53,683 are males and 344260 are females while 15 are transgenders. 7,947 voters are above the age group of 80 years while 182 centenarian voters will take part in this election. A total of 7,817 divyanga voters and 7,241 young voters in the age group of 18-19 years will also exercise their democratic right in this election.

According to the District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, a total of 2,04,749 voters of 49 Sipajhar LAC will cast their votes in 284 polling stations while 1,95,363 voters of 50 Mangaldai LAC will exercise their democratic right in 235 polling station. 316 polling stations have been prepared to receive a total of 2,97,846 voters on the D-day. The team of presiding and polling officers along with security personnel have already safely reached 43 far away polling stations in remote areas of the district. 31 polling stations in the district of which 6 in Sipajhar, 23 in Mangaldai and 2 in Dalgaon will be all-women polling station. Arrangements for two Model Polling Stations in every LAC of the district has been made while seven polling stations in every assembly segments will be manned by young polling staff.

District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Munindra Nath Ngatey in the press meet has made a fervent appeal before all the citizens for their maximum participation in the day of poll on April 26 to strengthen the democracy of our country without any fear or pressure.

District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Munindra Ngatey and ADC (Election) Manas Saikia is taking part in the press meet on Wednesday.

