Zonal conference of Assam College Teachers' Association (ACTA) held in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The annual conference of Biswanath Sonitpur zone of Assam College Teachers' Association (ACTA) was held at Biswanath College on Wednesday with a daylong programme, which started with hoisting of flags in the morning by Balin Bhuyan and Bandana Gogoi. The open meeting presided over by Balin Bhuyan, President, Biswanath Sonitpur zone, started with a Borgeet performed by Bhagyashree Deka. Retired teachers of different colleges under the zone were felicitated in the meeting while students of the zone who topped in arts, science, and commerce streams were also awarded in the function. Earlier, Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, Principal, Biswanath College, welcomed the delegates and dignitaries of the meeting which was attended by Dr Jayanta Baruah, President, ACTA, Pranjal Gogoi, Finance Secretary, and Hazrat Ali, Organizing Secretary of the association. Dr Jayanta Baruah, in his address, said that ACTA since its inception had been fighting for the professional and democratic rights of the college teachers. He said that as a result of persistent negotiations by ACTA, the government had taken various steps to resolve the problems of the college teachers and of higher education as a whole. Dr Baruah also released the annual mouth piece of ACTA, ‘Anudhyan,’ on the occasion.

Also Read: North East zonal conference to be held on PM Gati Shakti at Guwahati