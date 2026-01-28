6th BTR Accord Day observed; Hagrama Mohilary stresses unity, investment

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 6th BTR Accord Day was celebrated by the Government of BTC at the Assembly auditorium hall on Tuesday. Leaders of the signatory organizations ABSU, UBPO, and four factions of the NDFB were invited.

Addressing the function as chief guest, the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, while extending his gratitude to all leaders of the signatory organizations, laid emphasis on the necessity of working together with collective responsibility. He said that the council was keen to invite outside investors to set up industries in BTC to ensure job opportunities to unemployed youths and that it had drawn attention of the Government of Assam from time to time to take initiatives to set up industries in BTC areas along with other parts of the state. He said that an advisory committee would be formed to look into the matter. He said that the Founder Chairman of the NDFB, Ranjan Daimary, and his colleagues should have been released from jail after the signing of the accord. He also said that the cases against them should be withdrawn and that every cadre must get rehabilitation. It is unfortunate that despite signing of MoS, the NDFB chief and some senior colleagues were still in jail, he said. He called upon the leaders of all factions of the NDFB to sort out the martyrs' list properly and appealed to them not to play politics on selection of cadres and martyrs for rehabilitation. He also urged the leaders to unite and ensure that no martyr family was left out.

On the issue of BKWAC, Mohilary said that despite being a stakeholder of BTR Accord, the council had not received any share of the special package of Rs 1500 crore from the Government of India.

Speaking on the occasion as special guest, former Chief Election Commissioner Hemanta Kr Narzary said that the celebration of 6th BTR Accord Day together was a great sign of brotherhood. He said that peace had returned to BTC and that development works gained momentum. "We have rich and potential natural and human resources in BTC for the development of the region," he said, adding that the BTC authority should make a comprehensive policy to bring investors from outside to set up industries. He said that there was enough potential in handloom, sericulture, and agriculture and that it was time to upgrade them with the required facilities. He also pitched for development of education and appealed to the leaders to look into the closure of vernacular medium schools.

In his welcome speech, BTC Deputy Speaker Bijitgwra Narzary said that the 6th BTR Accord Day was not just a celebration but reflection of the long struggle of the Bodo organizations and commitment for the strong foundation of the Bodos. He thanked the BTC Council Government for celebrating the historic BTR Accord Day to honour the 34 years of long struggle of the NDFB and sacrifices of people and martyrs.

