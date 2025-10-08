7 arrested in connection with mysterious death in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a major breakthrough, the Abhayapuri co-district police, with assistance from Chirang police, arrested seven persons in connection with the mysterious death of a young man whose body was found inside a car near the Champa river bank at Bowalimari area of Bongaigaon.

Co-District Police Superintendent Anupjyoti Bora informed that the apprehended persons have been identified as Amir Ali, Pranab Dhar alias Bapan, Nur Chand Ali, Rajib Tarafdar, Barek Ali, Lal Chand Ali, and Arsan Kar. He also mentioned that a ‘supari killing’ (contract killing) angle was being investigated. “Everything will be clear after the investigation is completed,” Bora stated.

Earlier, panic gripped the Bowalimari area when locals noticed a car bearing registration number AS14H6766 parked suspiciously near the Champa riverbank on Thursday morning. On inspection, police recovered the body of a young man inside the vehicle, later identified as Raju Banik, a resident of Barpeta town in Barpeta district.

