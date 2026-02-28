Land pattas distributed across Assam under Mission Basundhara 3.0

CORRESPONDENTS

TEZPUR: Under the Assam Government's Mission Basundhara 3.0 initiative, land allotment certificates were formally distributed across Sonitpur district to ensure land rights for indigenous people as well as educational, social, and religious institutions. The programme was organized by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department in collaboration with the district administration and held simultaneously across five Legislative Assembly constituencies, with a live telecast of the central state-level event from Dhemaji.

In the Dhekiajuli constituency, Health and Family Welfare Minister and local MLA Ashok Singhal attended the distribution ceremony at Swahid Smarak Udyan, where 2,663 land pattas were handed over, including 2,286 individual pattas and 377 institutional allotments.

At Naduar constituency, MLA Padma Hazarika presided over the programme at Nilima Bhawan, distributing 717 land allotment certificates, including 118 individual pattas and 599 allotments to government and non-government institutions.

In Tezpur constituency, MLA Prithiraj Rava and Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das distributed land documents to 630 beneficiaries at the Bengali Abaitanik Natya Samaj auditorium. The allotments included 426 individual pattas and 204 institutional allotments. Notably, historic institutions such as Darrang College, Mahabhairav Temple, and Tezpur Government Teacher Training College received their official land pattas.

Similarly, at Bapuji Bhawan in Thelamara under the Borsola constituency, MLA Ganesh Kumar Limbu distributed 3,365 land allotment certificates, including 2,942 individual pattas and 423 institutional allotments.

At Sarupatgaon in Balipara under the Rangapara constituency, MLA Krishna Kamal Tanti oversaw the distribution of 466 land allotment certificates, including 329 individual pattas and 137 institutional allotments.

According to official sources, a total of 7,841 land pattas were distributed across Sonitpur district, including 6,101 individual pattas and 1,740 allotments to government and non-government institutions. Senior district officials, co-district commissioners, and revenue department personnel were present at the respective constituency-level programmes.

DIGBOI: In a landmark step to strengthen land rights across Assam, the Paragadhar Chaliha Auditorium at Muliabari, Digboi, hosted the 'Mission Basundhara 3.0' digital land patta distribution programme on Wednesday.

Organized by the Digboi district administration, the event formally handed over 491 land pattas (ownership certificates) to eligible beneficiaries. Digboi MLA Suren Phukan graced the occasion as chief guest and personally presented the land rights documents to recipients.

Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the headquarters of the 6th Assam Police Commando Battalion at Ambikapur, Sadiya, Tinsukia district. Built at a cost of Rs 160 crore on 331 bighas, the state-of-the-art campus is designed to accommodate 400 commandos with world-class infrastructure and operational readiness.

The sprawling facility includes a three-storey commandant building, advanced barracks housing 254 commandos, 149 residential quarters, surveillance towers, parade grounds with gallery, shooting ranges, classrooms with computer labs, indoor sports complexes, hospitals, schools, ration and clothing shops, ATMs, and Namghars. The CM highlighted that the complex reflected the government's commitment to strengthening the Assam police and ensuring a safer Assam, equipped with specialized training and modern operational facilities.

The third phase of the State Government's flagship Mission Basundhara, led by CM Sarma, targets 30,000 families statewide, following the success of the first two phases. The programme aims to secure legal land rights for indigenous residents, lawful citizens, educational and religious institutions, social organizations, and tribal communities residing on forest land.

In Digboi, 379 institutional pattas were issued to schools, healthcare facilities, and social service centers, while 112 individual land rights were granted to native residents.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Suren Phukan highlighted ongoing efforts to extend land entitlement to residents in tea garden areas and emphasized developmental achievements, including construction and repair of around 900 roads, reconstruction of over 700 Namghars and 750 temples, and renovation of schools and colleges.

BOKAKHAT: Across Assam on Friday, approved land pattas were distributed to indigenous landless families under the Assam Government's Mission Basundhara 3.0. The Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, formally inaugurated the land patta distribution at a central programme held at Deuri Beel in Dhemaji.

Simultaneously, in the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency, the Bokakhat sub-divisional administration organized a land patta distribution ceremony at the local Bihutoli ground. At the event, Assam Government's Agriculture and Excise Minister and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora ceremonially distributed land pattas to beneficiaries from the Bokakhat constituency.

In his address, the minister expressed sincere gratitude to the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta for undertaking this initiative to ensure land rights for indigenous people and strengthen their empowerment in the state.

In Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency, under the Bokakhat Revenue Circle, land pattas were distributed on Friday to 445 beneficiaries from government and private institutions, and under the Khumtai revenue circle, 200 beneficiaries from government and private institutions received pattas - making a total of 645 indigenous landless families who were granted approved land pattas.

At the beginning of the programme, the chief minister's formal distribution ceremony from Dhemaji was live-streamed through an LED projector.

BONGAIGAON: Digital land pattas were distributed on Friday in all three Legislative Assembly constituencies of Bongaigaon district under Mission Basundhara 3.0, launched by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in 2021 to provide land rights to indigenous people.

The mission ensures conversion of annual pattas to periodic pattas, hereditary land rights to tribal communities, settlement of VGR and PGR land, government khas land, and ceiling surplus land. After the completion of Mission Basundhara 1.0 and 2.0, the 3.0 phase includes distribution of digital pattas to institutions, temples, namghars, and educational establishments.

The central programme held in Dhemaji in the presence of the chief minister was live telecast in the district.

A total of 578 pattas were distributed in Bongaigaon LAC, 942 in Abhayapuri LAC, and 380 in Srijangram LAC.

At Birjhora Public Library in Bongaigaon LAC, MLA Diptimayee Choudhury attended as chief guest and thanked the chief minister, stating that land pattas grant valuable property rights to indigenous people. Deputy Commissioner Dibakar Nath also addressed the gathering. State Women's Commission member Himani Adhikari and Zilla Parishad President Mridula Singha were present.

In Abhayapuri LAC, the programme was held at Abhayapuri Kala Parishad Bhawan with social workers Ujjwal Kanti Ray and Bhupen Ray as chief guests. In Srijangram LAC, the event took place at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial College, where Barpeta MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury attended as chief guest.

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Under Mission Basundhara 3.0, distribution of land deeds to indigenous landless families and former NC villages surveyed under Svamitva Scheme, and of digital pattas for establishments, allotment or settlement letters and acceptance of allotment or settlement proposals was held in all the three assembly constituencies of Biswanath district on Friday. As part of this major initiative of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the Government of Assam, the formal distribution of land pattas, land allotment letters and settlement letters among a total of 7,952 people and thousands of institutions in Biswanath, Behali, and Gohpur LACs of the district was launched on Friday.

On this occasion, MLA of Biswanath, Promod Borthakur, former Minister and Chairman of Assam State Transport Corporation, Pallab Lochan Das, Additional District Commissioner Asim Borgohain, Biswanath Chariali Municipality Chairman Amarjyoti Borthakur, Biswanath Circle Officer (attached) Munshun Borkakati, and other dignitaries were present. Notably, 5002 individuals and 276 institutions in Biswanath Assembly Constituency were benefited by this system.

On the other hand, Diganta Ghatowal, MLA of Behali Assembly constituency, Prabhat Pegu, Co-District Commissioner of Behali, Madhurya Parashar, Circle Officer of Biswanath, and other dignitaries were present in the meeting held at Srimanta Sankardev Hall at Borgang. 1,533 persons and 201 institutions in Behali Assembly Constituency were benefited by this system.

Similarly, another meeting was held at Kanaklata Bhawan, Gohpur, on the occasion which was attended by Gohpur MLA Utpal Borah, Biswanath District Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia, Gohpur Co-District Commissioner Aditya Pratap Singh, and others. Notably, 1397 individuals and 523 institutions in the assembly constituency were benefited by this scheme.

