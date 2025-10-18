7,000 Patients Attend Mega Health Camp in Cachar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The District Administration, Cachar, in collaboration with the Health Department, organized a mega health camp at Hilara Block Headquarters ME School Playground in Katigorah as part of the ongoing Seva Hi Samarpan Sewa Saptah initiatives. The mega health camp witnessed a massive turnout with 6,923 patients registered and 552 patients referred for advanced treatment under the Sushruta Setu initiative. Addressing the gathering, Katigorah MLA Khalil Uddin Mazumder lauded the government’s decision to screen children for as many as 59 diseases, describing it as a transformative step toward a healthier society.

