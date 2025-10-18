Ujjaita Mech of St. Mary’s School, Dibrugarh brings laurels

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Ujjaita Mech, daughter of Bimanjoy Mech and Mousumi Mech, and a Class 10 student of St. Mary’s School, Dibrugarh, has brought glory to Assam by securing the first prize in the Bharat Nivesh Young Minds Essay Writing Competition at the state level.

The national competition was organized by Bharat Nivesh Young Minds in collaboration with Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, an investor awareness and education initiative of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The initiative was supported by two of the country’s leading newspapers, Dainik Bhaskar and Hindustan Times.

Ujjaita Mech won a cash prize of Rs 20,000 for her insightful essay on the topic ‘Importance of Financial Literacy for Viksit Bharat.’

The second position in Assam was secured by Jyotishmita Devi of Naharani High School, Golaghat, while Bhaskarjyoti Saharia of Jatiya Vidyalaya, Sipajhar (Mangaldoi District), received the third position.

Also Read: APCU slams Udalguri admin over delay in forming journalists’ accreditation panel