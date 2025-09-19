Sonitpur observes ‘Seva Hi Samarpan: Seva Saptah’ on PM Modi’s 75th birthday

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: On the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonitpur district joined the rest of Assam in observing ‘Seva Hi Samarpan: Seva Saptah.’ The weeklong programme began with two blood donation camps, one at Mahashraman Bhawan, Tezpur, attended by MLA Prithiraj Rava and ADC (Health) Twahir Alam, and another at Swahid Smarak Udyan, Dhekiajuli, attended by District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, CDC Dyotiva Bora, and other officials.

The district also launched the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (SNSPA)’ and the 8th Poshan Maah in alignment with the Prime Minister’s national launch from Madhya Pradesh. The live webcast of the Prime Minister’s address was streamed at MCH, Paruwa Conference Hall, Tezpur, in the presence of health officials, stakeholders, and dignitaries. The campaign focuses on women’s health, nutrition, and family well-being.

