71 candidates clear scrutiny for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls from Udalguri district

ORANG: The political atmosphere in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) areas under Udalguri district has heated up with the publication of the final list of valid candidates under the district after scrutiny of nomination papers on Thursday.

According to the Election Department, a total of 71 candidates from various political parties and independents will now remain in the fray across the Udalguri district constituencies. As per official records, in the 31 Khairabari (ST Reserved) constituency, seven candidates have been found eligible. In 32 Bhergaon (ST Reserved), the number stands at nine. Similarly, 33 Nonoi Serfang (Unreserved) has six, 34 Khalingduar (ST Reserved) seven, and 35 Mudwibari (General) leads the tally with ten valid candidates.

