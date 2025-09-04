Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Polls 2025: 70 candidates file nominations in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: On the second and final day of filing nomination papers for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election 2025, as many as 51 candidates submitted their papers before the respective Returning Officers in Udalguri district. With 19 candidates filing on Tuesday, the district recorded a total of 70 nominations across different constituencies.

The details of candidates who filed their nominations are: from Khoirabari (ST) Dineswar Boro (VPI), Khagen Rabha (INC), Siba Daimary (TMC), Ratna Kanta Boro (SP) and Madan Chandra Rabha (BJP) from Bhergaon (ST) Mahendra Basumatary (BPF), Jiban Rabha (Ind), Tenzing Bodosa (INC), Debojit Basumatary (Ind), Bhumitra Kachari (SP), and Jwsrang Boro (BJP) from Nonwi Serfang (Non-ST) Paul Toppo (BPF), Rohit Pariga (INC), Bijay Baishya (TMC), Sanjit Tanti (BJP) from Khaling Duar (ST) Bonjar Daimary (BPF), Kushal Boro (TMC), Kamaleswar Boro (RD), Adura Daimari (INC), Arjun Daimari (BJP). from Mwdwibari (Open) Moon Sahariah (Raijor Dol), Diganta Baruah (BJP), Nitul Deka (GSP), Himanga Saikia (Congress), Ramesh Hazarika (UPPL), Tarun Sahariah (Ind), Bhagya Jyoti Singha (National Road Map Party), from Harisinga (ST), Sanjoy Swargiary (UPPL), Chittaranjan Bhobora (Congress), Anjali Probha Daimary (APB), Nebical Narzary (Ind) from Dhansiri (ST), Buddhadev Basumatary (VPI), Hanuk Daimary (Ind), Rhilion Mochahary (Congress), Ajit Daimary (TMC) from Bhairabkunda (ST), Mrinalini Daimary (VPI), Minon Mochahary (BJP), Ganda Khungur Basumatary (Ind), Nowaj Basumatary (Congress), Bwswn Daimary (Ind), Bimal Mochahary (Ind). from Pasnwi Serfang (Non-ST), Ram Charan Gour (VPI), Bobby Sumit Raj Minj (Ind), Ram Karan Gour (UPPL), Raju Dhakal (Ind), Dipak Mour (BJP), Petrus Bagh (Congress), from Rowta (ST) Sambaru Basumatary (VPI), Swarangsha Daimary (Congress), Bhupen Basumatary (TMC), and Pramod Basumatary (Ind-APB).

