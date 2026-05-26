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75th Birth Anniversary of Acharya Khen Rimpoche Celebrated with Spiritual Fervour in Tangla

The 75th birthday of Acharya Khen Rimpoche was celebrated with great enthusiasm and spiritual fervour at Tashi Choikhorling Monastery Public Charitable Trust on Sunday.
Birth Anniversary
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A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The 75th birthday of Acharya Khen Rimpoche was celebrated with great enthusiasm and spiritual fervour at Tashi Choikhorling Monastery Public Charitable Trust on Sunday. Devotees, locals, and well-wishers gathered at the monastery to offer prayers and celebrate the occasion in an atmosphere of peace, harmony and devotion. The programme began with the lighting of 108 lamps, followed by special prayers for the long, healthy, and prosperous life of Acharya Khen Rimpoche.

Also Read: 92nd Birth Anniversary of Krishnaguru Prabhu Ishwar Observed with Devotion Across Assam

Birth anniversary
Acharya Khen Rimpoche
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