75th Birth Anniversary of Acharya Khen Rimpoche Celebrated with Spiritual Fervour in Tangla

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The 75th birthday of Acharya Khen Rimpoche was celebrated with great enthusiasm and spiritual fervour at Tashi Choikhorling Monastery Public Charitable Trust on Sunday. Devotees, locals, and well-wishers gathered at the monastery to offer prayers and celebrate the occasion in an atmosphere of peace, harmony and devotion. The programme began with the lighting of 108 lamps, followed by special prayers for the long, healthy, and prosperous life of Acharya Khen Rimpoche.

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