77th Republic Day celebrated across Assam with enthusiasm and unity

BONGAIGAON: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated across the country on Monday with enthusiasm and national pride. In Bongaigaon district, the district administration organized the official Republic Day programme at Gandhi Maidan. The National Flag was unfurled by Cabinet Minister of the Bodoland Welfare Department and Transport Department, Charan Boro. The event was attended by Member of Parliament Phani Bhusan Choudhury, MLA Diptimayee Choudhury, Zilla Parishad President Mridula Singh, Deputy Commissioner Dibakar Nath, Superintendent of Police Mohan Lal Meena, along with other senior officials and eminent citizens of the district. To mark the occasion, a Tiranga Bike Rally was organized under the initiative of Salute Tiranga, Bongaigaon district. The rally began from North Bongaigaon and concluded at Mayapuri, drawing wide participation and reflecting strong patriotic sentiment. Meanwhile, a minor incident was reported at Gandhi Maidan, Abhayapuri, where Republic Day celebrations were also being held by the co-district administration. During the flag unfurling ceremony, the national flag accidentally slipped and fell. The situation was immediately brought under control, and the programme continued smoothly.

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the country, the 77th Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at Kokrajhar Govt HS & MP School playground on Monday under the aegis of Kokrajhar district administration. BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary unfurled the National flag after paying homage to national martyrs at the martyrs' tomb. He inspected the guard of honour of police contingencies, NCC, and students. Addressing the gathering, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary said that peace was a prerequisite for unity, integrity, and development of the region. He said that the recent incident in Karigaon area of Kokrajhar on January 19 was unfortunate and called upon all to stop violence and uphold peace and harmony at all costs. He said that both Bodos and Adivasis of that area had been staying together for decades, studied together in the same schools, and went to the same places for shopping. Mohilary said that the BPF-led BTC government had crossed just 100 days and that in this short period it focused on laying the foundations of transformative projects and ensuring delivery of its five point-commitment that included land pattas to genuine landless indigenous people, Rs 100 crore annually for making the youths self-reliant, Rs 10 crore per year for the senior citizens and persons with disabilities, Rs 40 crore for women empowerment, and Rs 50 crore for the welfare of the economically weaker section.

HOJAI: Hojai district celebrated the 77th Republic Day with great enthusiasm. The Hojai district administration organized a grand event at Kachari Maidan at district headquarters in Srimanta Sankardev Nagar. District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati who graced the occasion as chief guest unfurled the national flag and took the parade salute. In his speech, the chief guest said that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the State Government was continuously taking many steps for Hojai district's development. Cultural groups performed Bagurumba, Jhumur, and Bhortal dances, and patriotic songs. The administration also honoured people from various fields. Three journalists from Hojai district, Litumoni Nath, Sanjiv Saikia, and Ismail Ali, received awards for their outstanding contributions to journalism. At the end, the best parade teams received prizes. Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP, Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency, Ramkrishna Ghosh, MLA, Hojai, VV Rakesh Reddy, SP, Hojai, and many other dignitaries and locals attended the event.

NAZIRA: Along with the rest of the country, the 77th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Nazira on January 26. The central celebration was organised by the Nazira Co-District Administration at the Nazira District Sports Association playground. Nazira Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram attended the programme as the chief guest and formally unfurled the National Flag. Prior to the flag unfurling, the Co-District Commissioner paid floral tributes to the martyrs by participating in the Swahid Tarpan programme held at Nazira Gandhi Maidan. After unfurling the National Flag, the chief guest took the salute during the parade presented by police and paramilitary forces. Students from various schools in Nazira also took part in the march-past. In the presence of Nazira Co-District Police Officer Tushar Desai, the Co-District Commissioner paid heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and freedom fighters. She also gratefully acknowledged the courage and valour of the security forces engaged in safeguarding the nation's borders and maintaining internal security. Highlighting various welfare schemes undertaken by the Central and State Governments for the overall development of Nazira, she appealed to the public for wholehearted cooperation to ensure their successful implementation. In the Republic Day parade competition, Delhi Public School secured first place, the Nazira College NCC unit won second place, while the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (Boys) NCC unit stood third. On the occasion, several employees from the Health, Agriculture, Municipal, and Revenue Circle offices, along with Anganwadi workers, sanitation workers, cultural workers, and several Grade III and Grade IV employees of the Nazira Co-District Administration were felicitated for their services. Later, the administration distributed essential items at the Simaluguri Old Age Home and Jyoti Griha at Geleki. Fruits were also distributed among patients at the Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia Civil Hospital at Ligiri Pukhuri.

DOOMDOOMA, Jan 27: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at Doomdooma Town Field under the aegis of Doomdooma co-district administration for the first time.

Minister for Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare, and Home (Prisons, Home Guards, etc.), Rupesh Gowala attended the programme as chief guest and unfurled the tricolour.

The day's programme began with prabhat pheri (morning procession). Dr Abdul Quadir, retired Principal, Doomdooma College, garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi located at the heart of the town.

Minister Gowala paid homage to the martyrs at the Shaheed Smarak at the main venue and took the salute of the ceremonial parade after unfurling the national flag. Personnel of Assam Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), and other departments took part in the spectacular parade led by Assam Police Sub-inspector Ruchmita Saikia.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Gowala highlighted the significance of the Indian Constitution, democratic values, and ongoing developmental initiatives in the region. He reiterated the State Government's commitment to maintaining peace and harmony in Assam while ensuring inclusive development of all the communities.

