Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya unfurls tricolour at Republic Day

Assam Governor L.P. Acharya unfurled the Tricolour at Khanapara, paying tribute to freedom fighters and saluting armed forces on the 77th Republic Day.
GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya unfurled the National Tricolour at the central Republic Day programme held at Khanapara on Monday to mark the 77th Republic Day. Addressing the state, he paid tributes to freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi and Assam’s iconic national figures, and saluted the armed forces and security personnel for safeguarding the nation.

The Governor said Assam had emerged as a beacon of growth through conflict resolution, infrastructure expansion, welfare programmes and fiscal discipline. He highlighted achievements in education, healthcare, women empowerment, rural development and environmental conservation, and noted progress in implementing new criminal laws, sustainable development goals and healthcare reforms. He also congratulated Assam’s Padma Shri awardees and called upon citizens to work with unity and determination for a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Assam, stated a press release.

