77th Republic Day celebrated across Assam with Patriotic Fervour

DIBRUGARH: On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday unfurled the National Tricolour at Khanikar Playground in Dibrugarh. He on the occasion also offered his floral tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, other freedom fighters and martyrs who made supreme sacrifices that shaped India’s independence. The Chief Minister on the occasion also paid his homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and other stalwarts associated with the constituent Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sarma also said that conferment of the Padma Awards on five personalities from Assam namely former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayasthya (posthumously) Haricharan Saikia, Jogesh Deuri, Smt. Pokhila Lekthepi and Nuruddin Ahmed has made every Assamese proud. He said that their services and contribution epitomised selfless service and cultural pride. He said, “From grassroots heroes to custodians of our rich heritage, their exemplary contributions will continue to inspire generations to work for the betterment of society. The entire state of Assam is immensely proud of their achievements”.

The Chief Minister on the occasion referring to the background of framing of the Constitution, mentioned about Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Motilal Nehru, former Assam Chief Minister Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi and others. Dr. Sarma said that the Constitution is the soul of Indian democracy.

The Constitution gives India a federal system and guides the country to work for balanced development across all regions through decentralized governance. He said that, as Chief Minister, he has taken an oath under the Constitution and remains firmly committed to leading Assam forward with steady, determined, and uninterrupted progress.

He noted that a decade ago, Independence Day and Republic Day often saw strikes and boycotts.

Times have changed, and people across the state now participate in these National Festivals with spontaneous enthusiasm. The Chief Minister moreover said that on 30 January, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for the state’s second Legislative Assembly complex, to be built at a cost of about Rs 300 crore.

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 27: Along with the rest of the country, the 77th Republic Day was celebrated in Biswanath district. The celebration started with the singing of patriotic songs followed by unfurling of the national flags at various institutions in the district. Promod Borthakur, MLA, Biswanath, offered floral tributes at the ‘Trimurti Park’ attached to the Clock Tower. The chief guest and District Commissioner of Biswanath, Lakhinandan Saharia, paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at ‘Cheniram Das Children Park’ and unfurled the National Flag at Kachari Maidan, here. Unfurling the flag, the District Commissioner gave a brief overview of various developmental schemes being implemented by the district administration. On the occasion, various cultural programmes were performed by the students of various schools and colleges. The event was attended by Biswanath constituency MLA Promod Borthakur, former Minister Prabin Hazarika, Biswanath Chariali Municipality Chairman Amarjyoti Borthakur, Superintendent of Police Ajagwran Basumatary, additional district commissioners, district judicial magistrates, senior officers of district administration and police administration, families of freedom fighters, heads of various departments, senior citizens, general public, journalists, and students.

HAFLONG: Dima Hasao district celebrated the 77th Republic Day of India at the NL Daulagupu Sports Complex, Haflong, with Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, as the chief guest. CEM Gorlosa unfurled the Tricolour, accompanied by District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS, and Superintendent of Police Ripunjoy Kakoti, APS. The programme began with floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and inspection of the march-past contingents. Addressing the gathering, CEM Gorlosa highlighted the achievements and priorities of the council, stressing the importance of quality education and healthcare for the district’s development. He said that the council had focused not only on infrastructure but also on building public trust. A special presentation marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and cultural performances by various communities added colour to the celebration. The programme was attended by NCHAC Executive Members, MACs, senior officials of the council and district administration, and a large number of people.

DHEKIAJULI: The 77th Republic Day was observed with great enthusiasm and solemn dignity at the Bhotpara Stadium in Dhekiajuli under the aegis of the Dhekiajuli co-district administration on Monday. The day’s celebrations began early in the morning with the unfurling of the National Flag at shops, institutions, and residences at 7:00 am. This was followed by flag unfurling ceremonies at government, semi-government, private offices, and educational institutions at 7:30 am. A tribute was paid to the martyrs at 8:30 am in remembrance of their supreme sacrifice for the nation. The main ceremonial programme was held at the Bhotpara Stadium at 9:00 am, where the National Tricolour was unfurled by the Co-District Commissioner, Dyotiva Bora (ACS), in the presence of a large gathering. The formal proceedings commenced with a grand parade featuring contingents from the police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), and other uniformed services.

Addressing the gathering, Co-District Commissioner Bora paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters of Dhekiajuli who laid down their lives during the historic 1942 Quit India Movement. She highlighted that their supreme sacrifice earned Dhekiajuli the proud identity of ‘Shaheed Nagari Dhekiajuli,’ a name that continued to evoke deep patriotic emotions and reminded the nation of its glorious freedom struggle. Among the dignitaries present were Shristi Kalita (ACS), Additional Commissioner of Dhekiajuli co-district, Dr Sukdev Adhikari, Principal, LOKD College, Dhekiajuli, Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle Officer Nayanjyoti Pathak (ACS) along with his staff members, and Co-District Superintendent of Police Barun Purakayastha, who attended the programme with police personnel. The entire Republic Day celebration at the Bhotpara Stadium was anchored by Kajal Borah, social worker and Principal of LB Senior Secondary School.

TEZPUR: Like the rest of the country, the 77th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Tezpur of Sonitpur district under the initiative of the district administration. The main ceremonial programme was held at the historic Church Field, where Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, attended as the chief guest.

The minister unfurled the National Flag and took the salute of the parade contingents comprising personnel from the police, paramilitary forces, NCC cadets, and school students. In his address, Singhal paid heartfelt tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation and highlighted various welfare-oriented schemes of the Assam government under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, including Nijut Moina, Mahila Udyamita, and Mukhyamantrir Eti Koli Duti Paat. A colourful march-past marked the occasion, with the Sonitpur DEF (Assam Police) securing first place in the professional category. In the non-professional category at the college level, the 5th Assam NCC Battalion of Darrang College clinched the top position. At the school level, Government Higher Secondary Multipurpose Girls’ School, Tezpur, bagged first place, followed by All Saints’ Diocesan School and Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School in second and third positions respectively.

As many as 13 government departments showcased tableaux depicting various development schemes implemented in the district. The Public Health Engineering Department won first prize in the tableau competition, followed by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department in second place and the Agriculture Department in third.

Cultural programmes added vibrancy to the celebrations. Artistes who had earlier performed Bagurumba Dahou and Jhumoir Binandini dances during the Prime Minister’s visit to Guwahati reprised their performances. Students of Tezpur Higher Secondary School presented a folk orchestra, while a Bihu dance by a troupe led by local artiste Binay Bora drew loud applause.

GOLAGHAT: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotism across Golaghat district. The district-level event, organized by Golaghat district administration, was held at the Government Bezbaruah Higher Secondary School sports complex. Assam Finance and Women & Child Development Minister Ajanta Neog unfurled the national flag as the chief guest. She paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, freedom fighters, and martyrs at the Abarth Bhawan, the District Library’s Kushal Konwar memorial, and the Martyrs’ Memorial.

In her address, Minister Neog highlighted the sanctity of the Indian Constitution and democratic values. She lauded the government’s welfare initiatives and urged citizens to contribute to the state’s development. She also honoured the families of freedom fighters and remembered Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution drafting committee. The event was attended by the Golaghat DC, SP, freedom fighters’ families, social workers, dignitaries, and media representatives.

A friendly cricket match between the District Administration XI and Golaghat District Sports Association XI was held as part of the celebrations.

On the other hand, the 142 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated the 77th Republic Day of India with due ceremonial honours, patriotic fervour, and paramilitary splendour at its Battalion Headquarters, Golaghat, Assam. The celebrations were presided over by Mohinder Kumar, Commandant, 142 Bn CRPF, and were attended by all gazetted officers, subordinate officers, and jawans of the battalion. A ceremonial guard was presented on the occasion, reflecting impeccable discipline, turnout, and drill.

Addressing the troops, the commandant extended warm Republic Day greetings and emphasized the core values of discipline, unity, and unwavering dedication to the nation. On this occasion, he read out the names of personnel who were honoured by the Government of India and the Force for their exemplary devotion to duty. Medals, rewards, and appreciation certificates were conferred upon deserving personnel in recognition of their distinguished and meritorious service.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, trophies were awarded to the winning and runner-up teams of the inter-company sports tournaments, organized earlier, promoting esprit de corps, physical fitness, and healthy competition among the troops.

