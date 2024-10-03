Assam: Training programme on child protection issues Held in Demow

A Correspondent

DEMOW: A block-level training programme on child protection issues organized by the District Child Protection Unit and Child Helpline, Sivasagar in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority, Sivasagar, and supported by the State Child Protection Society, Assam was organized in the auditorium of Demow Press Club on recently.

Dr Bikash Ranjan Konwar, District Child Protection Officer gave the welcome speech, and Rupa Gogoi, Protection Officer at District Child Protection Unit Sivasagar anchored the inauguration of the training programme. Manuranjan Gogoi, OC of Demow Police Station, Nilima Gogoi, Integrated Child Development Officer Demow and Malabika Devi, Assistant Block Development Officer Demow spoke in the programme. The training was organized at the Demow Development Block level. Raju Gogoi, Abhyarthana Dutta, Advocate Sivasagar were present as resource persons. They elaborated about the POCSO Act (2012) and the Juvenile Justice Act (2015). In the training programme, the secretary of Gaon Panchayat, Anganwadi Supervisor, ANM, ASHA workers, and Gaon Pradhans were present.

