7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah Launched in North Cachar Hills with Focus on Nutrition and Environmental Sustainability

Haflong: The district-level inauguration and convergence meeting of the “7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah” was successfully conducted in the Principal Secretary’s Conference Hall of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, focusing on the theme “Suposhit Kishori, Sashakt Nari” on Friday. The programme began with a welcome speech by Patho Jahari Secretary i/c of Social Welfare, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Dima Hasao. In his address, he emphasized the importance of nutrition and sought the active participation of all stakeholders in ensuring 100% coverage of the scheme.

District Project Manager (DPM) David Bathari moderated the session and presented an in-depth overview of the activities planned for the 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah. Key components of the programme included regular monitoring, track progress and ensure proper nutrition through anaemia camps to be organized across the district, focusing on identifying and addressing anaemia among children, adolescents and lactating mothers, promoting best feeding practices for young infants, ensuring their healthy development. An exhibition featuring local, indigenous toys and various others were also part of the programme. A component of environmental Programme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” A special initiative aimed at promoting environmental sustainability by planting trees in the name of mothers was also included.

Additional initiatives included were promotion of rainwater harvesting for sustainable water management. Encouraging the use of millets for improved nutritional intake. Capacity building for Self Help Groups (SHGs) to empower local communities.

The programme emphasized the use of technology for better governance and tracking progress. The use of the “Poshan Tracker app”, mobile updates, and awareness generation through banners and posters were highlighted as essential tools for monitoring the scheme’s implementation.

David Bathari also informed that one can monitor the progress of the project in Jan Andolan Dashboard.

Rashtriya Poshan Maah is an annual initiative under the Government of India’s Poshan Abhiyaan (National Nutrition Mission), launched in 2018. It aims to combat malnutrition in the country through a multi-ministerial convergence approach. The month-long campaign, celebrated every September, focuses on raising awareness and improving nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant and lactating mothers, and adolescents.

The event marked the official commencement of various initiatives aimed at improving nutrition and health outcomes across the district, particularly for children adolescents, pregnant and lactating mothers. The programme was organised by the Office of the Deputy Director, Department of Social Welfare, Dima Hasao. In his closing remarks, he urged all line departments to work in close coordination for the successful implementation of the programme. Bathari emphasized the importance of active participation and co-ordination from all stakeholders to achieve the programme’s objectives effectively.

The meeting was attended by Partha Jahari, Secretary i/c Social Welfare, NCHAC. Dr Pavan Kumar Ganju i/c Additional Chief Medical Officer, Rajdeep Kemprai, i/c Deputy Director, Social Welfare Deptt, NCHAC and other officials.

