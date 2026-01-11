7th Zonal Youth Convention of N. F. Railway Mazdoor Union (NFRMU) held at Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The N. F. Railway Mazdoor Union (NFRMU) successfully organised its 7th Zonal Youth Convention at Dibrugarh on January 9, 2026, under the leadership of Com. Pijush Chakraborty, General Secretary, NFRMU and Assistant General Secretary, All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF).

The convention was hosted by the Dibrugarh Railway Workshop Branch of NFRMU.

The convention witnessed the enthusiastic participation of youth delegates from all 55 branches of NFRMU, who travelled from different corners of the N. F. Railway to attend the programme.

The event was graced by the senior leadership of the federation, including Com. Shiva Gopal Mishra, general secretary, AIRF; Com. Venu P. Nair, assistant general secretary, AIRF;

Com. Dibakar Baruah, working committee member, AIRF; and Com. Jayanta Bhatta, Zonal Secretary, AIRF. Valuable guidance and direction were also provided by the Central Body of

NFRMU.

The convention was organized with the objective of strengthening leadership qualities, organisational discipline, and unity among young railway employees.

Various discussions, interactive sessions, and organisational deliberations focusing on youth-related issues, service conditions, safety, and organisational development formed part of the agenda.

During the open session, the general secretary, AIRF; assistant general secretary, AIRF; and General Secretary, NFRMU apprised the delegates and railway employees about the various

issues and welfare matters taken up by the federation and the union.

The convention concluded on a colourful note with a beautiful cultural programme presented by members and their families of the NFRMU Dibrugarh Railway Workshop Branch, marking a memorable ebd to the sucessful event.

