8-month-long water leakage in Digboi sparks public outrage against AOD

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Even as the Digboi refinery management under Assam Oil Division (AOD) is busy exploring avenues to cut costs, a glaring instance of mismanagement has been drawing public ire. For the past eight months, a major leakage in the AOD piped water supply has gone unattended in Digboi’s NS Area, just behind the Women’s College Hostel and barely 30 meters from the AOD water storage point. The leakage, reportedly spilling lakhs of litres of water daily, is part of a pipeline network that carries water sourced from the Nazirating Water Supply Department.

“We have approached employees at the nearby water storage and pump area several times, but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” said a local resident of NS Area while speaking to The Sentinel on Monday morning. An aggrieved resident further complained that the continuous sound of water gushing out from the leakage has made life unbearable.

Local citizens have urged the AOD management to act swiftly and responsibly, warning that silence and inaction would only deepen the distrust between the administration and the community it serves.

