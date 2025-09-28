816-MT waste cleared from Digboi’s Ramnagar–Borbil drain in massive cleanliness drive

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In one of the largest cleanliness drives in recent memory, more than 816 tonnes of accumulated garbage were removed from the long-clogged Ramnagar–Borbil drain in Digboi through a joint operation by Digboi Refinery, Digboi Municipality, and Digboi Anchalik Panchayat.

The massive task required 17 truck trips to transport the waste, marking a decisive step towards restoring environmental balance and preventing recurring flood hazards.

The urgency of the operation increased after a scrap collector tragically lost his life earlier this month when he was trapped under heaps of garbage in the same drain. The incident highlighted not only the grave health and safety risks of unchecked dumping but also the urgent need for intervention.

As part of the broader CTU Transformation initiative, the Ramnagar–Borbil cleanliness drive targeted waste ranging from plastic bottles and domestic refuse to dense clusters of invasive water hyacinth. For years, this overgrowth had obstructed the natural flow of the drain, causing waterlogging and environmental degradation. Its complete removal has now improved drainage and significantly enhanced local hygiene conditions.

Alongside leading the cleanup, the Corporate Communication team of Digboi Refinery also worked to sensitise residents living near the drain. They urged people to adopt eco-friendly habits and strictly avoid dumping household waste into public drains, stressing that community cooperation is essential to sustain the progress made through such efforts.

“This mission reflects the true spirit of collaboration between public sector units and local bodies,” a Digboi Refinery spokesperson said. “By working together, we can turn the tide on pollution and build a cleaner, safer future for the people of Digboi.”

Local media also played a key role in drawing attention to the issue. The Sentinel Assam was among the outlets that consistently reported on the hazardous state of the Ramnagar–Borbil drain and the tragic death of the scrap collector.

The campaign not only cleared physical waste but also served as a tribute to the life lost, reinforcing the collective responsibility to prevent such tragedies in the future. It symbolised the community’s resolve against pollution and negligence, showcasing the power of united action under the Swachhata Hi Seva movement.

