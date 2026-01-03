83rd birth anniversary of ABSU founder secretary Kanakeswar Narzary observed

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Friday observed the 83rd birth anniversary of its founder general secretary and former Bodoland Autonomous Council (BAC) chief, Late Kanakeswar Narzary, at Athiabari (Lwkhwbari) Tiniali in Kokrajhar district.

On the occasion, the ABSU organizational flag was hoisted, followed by a floral tribute to the statue of Late Kanakeswar Narzary. His wife, Hirabai Narzary, along with ABSU President Dipen Boro and several Anchalik leaders of ABSU, paid homage to the departed leader.

Talking to mediapersons, ABSU President Dipen Boro said that ABSU had been consistently observing the birth anniversary of Late Kanakeswar Narzary in recognition of his immense contributions and sacrifices during the Bodoland Movement alongside Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma. He recalled that Narzary not only served as the founder general secretary of ABSU but also as the chief of the Bodoland Autonomous Council. Boro further stated that ABSU also remembered its founder President Baneswar Basumatary on such occasions. He announced that ABSU would confer a title in the name of Late Kanakeswar Narzary during the 58th ABSU Annual Conference Delegates' Session, scheduled to be held at Tangla in February.

Extending New Year greetings, Boro conveyed his best wishes to the media fraternity of Kokrajhar on the English New Year. He assured that ABSU would continue its efforts to strengthen the education sector and intensify its anti-drug awareness campaign for the holistic development of youth. He also expressed hope that the remaining provisions of the BTC Accord would be implemented in the New Year.

