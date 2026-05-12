83rd Pulibor Rongali Bihu Sanmilan Celebrated with Cultural Fervour in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The 83rd Pulibor Rongali Bihu Sanmilan was organized by Lachit Jirani Chora, Golaghat, on May 8 and 9 with a colourful two-day cultural programme. Apart from Bihu performances, competitions such as essay writing, drawing, and traditional games were organized among students. A lamp-lighting ceremony was held in memory of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, followed by the inauguration of the stage with the song ‘Mayabini.’

In the Bor Bihuwoti competition, the first prize of Rs 1 lakh was jointly won by Banyani Gogoi of Moran and Niharika Saikia of Dibrugarh, while Priyasha Gogoi of Chabua secured the second prize of Rs 50,000. In the Xoru Bihuwoti competition, Tanushree Bora of Sivasagar won the first prize, and Charika Konwar of Dibrugarh secured the second prize. In the Jeng Bihu competition, Rangdhali Jeng Bihu Team of Golaghat won the first prize, while Gogona Jeng Bihu Team of Jorhat secured the second prize.

Also Read: Minor stabbed at Bihu bakori in Japorigog; Two held with weapon recovered