A CORRESPONDENT



BARPETA: The number of COVID positive cases reached 1,001 on Friday in Barpeta district (including Bajali).Total 89 new cases were detected on Friday. Till now nine persons have died and 139 have been discharged after getting cured and four are in Guwahati.

