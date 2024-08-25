8th District Road Safety Committee Meeting Held in Sonitpur, Tezpur Under Chairmanship of District Commissioner

Tezpur: The 8th District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur, Tezpur.

The District Commissioner opened the meeting by welcoming all stakeholders and asked the concerned officials to give a brief of the Action Taken Report in the context of the decisions taken in the last DRSC meeting. Today’s meeting included discussion on the progress of work regarding developing truck stand/bus bay at Dolabari point area, trimming of roadside trees posing traffic threats, strategies for ensuring Municipal registration of e-rickshaws among many other related topics. The District Commissioner specially directed the concerned officials to complete putting up road safety signage across the district especially in accident prone areas. Creation of a designated parking space for outside vehicles with regards to Tezpur Medical College & Hospital was also discussed in today’s meeting.

Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur Barun Purkayastha, Additional District Commissioner Twahir Alam, Additional SP Madhurima Das, Circle Officer of Tezpur Revenue Circle, Superintending Engineer of PWRD, Sonitpur and Biswanath Road Circle, Tezpur Ajit Kumar Medhi and all members and concerned stakeholders of DRSC were present in the meeting.

