Gargaon College Hosts Felicitation Ceremony for Meritorious Students of Class X and XII

SIVASAGAR: A felicitation programme of the meritorious students was held at Gargaon College under the aegis of Gargaon College Teachers’ Unit (GCTU) recently. The programme was aimed to encourage and inspire the children of the employees of the college who had achieved outstanding results in the Class X and XII examinations, 2024. The meeting was presided over by Pranab Duwarah, president of Gargaon College Teachers’ Unit and head of the department of Assamese. Bonika Buragohain, secretary of Gargaon College Teachers’ Unit and Assistant Professor of the department of Geology enumerated the objectives of the meeting.

Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, eminent academician and Principal of Gargaon College, in his address, underscored the importance of forging a bond of unity and friendship among the members of the college fraternity. He further congratulated the students for their outstanding performance and conveyed his best wishes to each one of them for a successful future. Dr Jitu Saikia, Vice President of ACTA, Sivasagar Zone in his talk urged upon the necessity to inculcate true human values in students over and above their academic pursuits.

The programme was moderated by Debajani Bakalial, secretary of Women Cell, GCTU and Assistant Professor of the department of Assamese. Dr Rina Handique, vice president of the college, Dr Surajit Saikia, IQAC Coordinator and Biju Phukan, president of Gargaon College Employee’s Unit also graced the occasion.

Also Read: Delimitation Process for Moran Autonomous Council Begins with Draft List Publication

Also watch: