Assam: World Schizophrenia Day observed at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital

TEZPUR: The psychiatry department of Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) under the aegis of the Indian Psychiatric Society Assam State branch (IPS ASB) observed World Schizophrenia Day on Friday. On this occasion, an information, education, and communication (IEC) activity was organized in the OPD complex of the hospital. The theme for this year is ‘Celebrating the Power of Community Kindness’ to provide an inclusive and supportive environment for persons living with schizophrenia. Dr Raj Kumar Seal, in charge, Department of Psychiatry, TMCH emphasized the need for raising awareness on the disorder. A skit performance related to the theme by the undergraduate students of TMCH was appreciated by the patients and the attendants in the OPD complex. Dr Pranjal Jyoti Chakravarty, Registrar, Barnali Borgohain, Psychiatric social worker, Priya Singh, clinical psychologist, and Dr Rafique Ahmed, postgraduate trainee highlighted various areas ranging from early recognition, community participation, the role of family members and different myths and misconceptions related to the disorder. The programme was anchored by Dr Jyotirmoy Sarma, post graduate trainee of the department.

