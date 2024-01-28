8th international conference unveiling ancient indigenous wisdom for global prosperity

DIBRUGARH: The 8th international conference and gathering of elders is scheduled to take place at Shiksha Valley School in Dibrugarh from January 28 to February 1. The event was announced by the International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS), a non-political, non-religious, non-profit socio-cultural forum for Elders (spiritual masters, regardless of age) of ancient traditions and cultures of the world, founded by Dr. Yashwant Pathak and team, with its headquarters in the USA. Northeast India being a hotspot of cultural diversity, indigeneity, and a strong representation of the underlying unity amid diversity, is chosen as the location for this conference.

The conference, hosted in Dibrugarh, aims to foster an exchange of ancient indigenous knowledge with the objective of building shared sustainable prosperity for the world. As the Shiksha Valley School in Dibrugarh transforms into a melting pot of beautiful cultures from across the world, about 300 participants from over 33 nations have convened for the conference to share their spiritual wisdom, represent their traditions, and experience others’. On days 1, 2, and 3, the conference will feature paper presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and cultural nights centred around the topics of ecological wisdom, collaborative governance, and revival of traditions. Beginning on day 1, there will be a rally in Dibrugarh town from Phool Bagan to Thana Charali.

This will be followed by an inaugural event with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as the chief guest, and RSS Sarsanghachaalak, Mohan Bhagwat. The conference will conclude with a field tour to RIWATCH, where the participants will meet with the local spiritual leaders and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, will inaugurate the museum and the International House of Thoughts.

Dattatreya Hosable, Sarkaryavah RSS will be present on January 31 along with CM and Deputy chief of Arunachal Pradesh in Dibrugarh. Dr. Ratan Sharda of ICCS said, “We extend a warm invitation to the press to join us at Shiksha Valley School in Dibrugarh to witness and cover this momentous occasion.”

