90-day ‘Suraxito Xaishob, Sonali Axom’ campaign launched in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Along with the rest of the state, the Sivasagar district too launched a 90-day child protection awareness campaign titled ‘Suraxito Xaishob, Sonali Axom’ on Tuesday. The campaign was formally inaugurated at a programme held at the auditorium of the Sivasagar Zilla Parishad office.

As part of the inaugural programme, an inter-school extempore speech competition was organized, in which 21 students from various schools of the district participated. The competition was judged by Sabri Wasim Hazarika, Lecturer of TRB Senior Secondary School.

Following the competition, the main inaugural function began with a chorus presented by the organizers. The ceremonial lamp was lit by Social Welfare Officer Upama Saikia. District Child Protection Officer Dr Bikash Ranjan Konwer delivered the keynote address, after which Additional District Commissioner Lukumoni Borah addressed the gathering. In her speech, she appealed for active cooperation from all concerned departments and non-governmental organizations to ensure the success of the campaign for a secure and brighter future for children.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Sivasagar, Moidul Islam presented a detailed overview of various crimes against children reported in the district during the current year.

Among others who attended and spoke at the programme were District Labour Officer Chayanika Goswami, Sub-Inspector of Schools Utpal Kumar Baruah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Pankaj Hazarika and Child Welfare Committee member Bandana Kaushik Bordoloi. The programme also witnessed the presence of child development project officers of the Social Welfare Department, supervisors and workers, CRCCs of the Education Department, students and teachers from various schools, as well as representatives of several NGOs working in the field of child welfare.

On the occasion, the first, second, and third prize winners of the extempore speech competition were felicitated with certificates and cash awards. Speakers unanimously expressed that sincere and collective efforts by everyone associated with child-related services were essential to ensure the safety and well-being of children.

