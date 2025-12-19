Two killed, two injured in NH-37 head-on crash in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: At least two persons were killed and two others critically injured in a tragic road accident that occurred early on Thursday morning on National Highway-37 at Rupahimukh under Bhatiapar area of Sivasagar district. According to sources, a dumper bearing registration number HR39F2359 collided head-on with a Hyundai Exter (AS04AJ3863) carrying three passengers. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the death of Bipul Hatimuria of Betbari, Sivasagar, on the spot.

His wife, Namita Chetia, and driver Arunjyoti Shil, sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Sivasagar Civil Hospital at Joysagar. However, Namita Chetia later succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The couple’s three-year-old child and Arunjyoti Shil are currently undergoing treatment in critical condition. Local residents alleged that the ambulance reached the accident site after a considerable delay, leading to a crucial lapse in timely medical assistance. They also blamed the slow pace of the ongoing four-lane highway construction for frequent accidents along the stretch.

Meanwhile, police have urged motorists to exercise caution while driving. Local residents have demanded faster emergency response services and improved road safety measures on NH-37 to prevent further mishaps.

