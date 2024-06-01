‘90% of oral, head, and neck cancers are linked to tobacco use’: Kokrajhar Observes World No Tobacco Day with Awareness Rally and Meeting

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the country, the World No Tobacco Day was observed in Kokrajhar by R.N. Brahma Civil Hospital in collaboration with the District Tobacco Control Cell, at R.N. Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar on Friday. A team from Kokrajhar Cancer Hospital organized a rally and held an awareness meeting at the auditorium hall of Kokrajhar R.N. Brahma Civil Hospital in association with the District Tobacco Control Cell.

Dr. Wassim Akhtar from Kokrajhar Cancer Hospital delivered a presentation on the harmful effects of tobacco, particularly among the students from various colleges. Dr. Akhtar emphasized the importance of protecting youth from tobacco addiction, warning that once addicted, they may become lifelong customers of tobacco companies. He highlighted the alarming statistics in Assam, where 48% of the population uses tobacco compared to the national average of 28%. Furthermore, he pointed out that 90% of oral, head, and neck cancers are linked to tobacco use.

During the meeting, secretary of DLS Sumit Bhuyan discussed the provisions of the COPTA Act, while Additional DC Kabita Deka explained the strategies to prevent children from using tobacco. Deputy SP M. Raout shared his personal experience of quitting tobacco and advocated for the effective implementation of the COTPA Act. The event was attended by the District Social Welfare Officer, Education Officer Jahangir Hussain, Dr. J.B. Roy, Joint Director of Health Services, Dr. Kaushik Das, District TB Officer. The meeting concluded with a closing speech by Dr. N.R. Biswas, the Superintendent of RN Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar. This year’s theme focused on protecting children from the interference of the tobacco industry.

