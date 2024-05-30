Nagaland University and Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar sign Memorandum of Understanding

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant development, the Nagaland University and Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar have entered for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support between each other in collaborative and research activities in near future.

A delegation from the Nagaland University visited the CIT-K on May 27 to explore areas of mutual collaboration as planned by the Director of CITK. The delegation included Prof. Y. Sundarayya, Head of the Department of Physics; Abhijit Sutradhar, Deputy Registrar of the Academic and Conference Section; and Peter Kee from the Public Relations Office. The delegation was warmly received by the Deans of Alumni and External Relations Dr. Pranav and Bikramjit. The visitors were taken on a tour of various departments and interacted with all the Deans, Registrars, Heads of Departments (HoDs), faculty, and staff of CIT-K during a one-day departmental visit and interaction session.

During the visit, the delegation from Nagaland University presented a short video showcasing their institution, highlighting their academic activities and achievements. In return, the Deans of CIT-K provided detailed briefings about their respective sections. The Registrar of CIT-K highlighted the institute’s journey, while the HoDs shared insights into their departmental activities, lab operations, and ongoing projects.

The Dean of Alumni and External Relations, Pranav, and Bikramjit guided the delegation on a short campus tour, expressing gratitude for their visit. Both the institutions concluded the visit with a mutual agreement to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to support each other and engage in collaborative academic and research activities in the future.

The visit marked a significant step towards fostering a strong partnership between CIT-K and Nagaland University, aiming to enhance the academic and research endeavours through shared resources and collaborative efforts.

