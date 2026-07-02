Online Singing Competition on Zubeen Garg’s Songs Announced to Encourage Young Talent

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: An online singing competition dedicated to the songs of legendary singer and artiste Zubeen Garg has been announced as a joint initiative by Kunhiparna Thangiri Bazar and Anusandhan Bartalochani magazine.

As per the organisers, participants can take part in the contest from the comfort of their homes. Contestants are required to choose and perform any song from the following list of Zubeen Garg's popular tracks: Mayabini, Hridayar Kuwoli Phali Kahuwa Moloya Hoi, Jonak Gola Jaror Nisha, and Mayur Pakhire Kabita Likhilu. The performance must be recorded as a video and submitted to the organisers. The last date for sending entries is July 15, 2026.

The organisers stated that the initiative aims to encourage young talent and pay tribute to Zubeen Garg's contribution to Assamese music

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