97th birth anniversary of Bhavesh Saikia observed in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 97th birth anniversary of the people’s sentinel, Late Bhavesh Saikia, was observed on Friday in Bokakhat at the initiative of the Bokakhat Press Club and the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Journalists’ Association and the cooperation of Puwati Xahitya Xabha, Sandhani Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, Bokakhat Natya Mandir, IMJA Bokakhat, and others. Late Bhavesh Saikia was the founding president of the Bokakhat Press Club and the All Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU), former president of the Puwati Xahitya Xabha, and a literary pensioner. His 97th birth anniversary and memorial programme were held on Friday afternoon at the premises of Prerana Guest House, Bokakhat.

Also Read: Udalguri: Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary celebrated at Dimakuchi