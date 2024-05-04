9th Foundation day of CEC Gaurisagar centre observed in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: Computer education is of immense importance nowadays. Computer education has brought huge potential to the employment sector. This was stated by Srimonta Dutta, Assistant Teacher of Charing Hafoluting High School and Chief Admin of popular Social Media Group Anusil while participating as a distinguished guest in 9th foundation day of CEC Gaurisagar centre in Sivasagar district on Thursday. The programme was conducted by Rajib Dutta, Director, CEC Gaurisagar Centre. Another distinguished guest, Dr. Ranjit Kumar Baruah, principal, Dikhowmukh College spoked about the importance of CEC in promoting computer education in Assam and the role played by Gaurisagar Centre in Gaurisagar and surrounding areas.

The meeting was attended by retired subject teacher of Bokta Nemuguri Higher Secondary School-cum-former journalist Prasant Kumar Neog, retired Vice-Principal of Jhanji Higher Secondary School and writer Bina Baruah and president of Sivasagar Zila Karmachari Parishad and noted cultural activists Mrinanka Saikia as invited guests.

The spaekers appreciated the role played by CEC Gaurisagar in providing computer education to the students of the Gaurisagar area and urged the students to pay equal attention to academic education as well as co-academic aspects

