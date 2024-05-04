‘Women must lead to strengthen democracy’: Nalbari District Commissioner Barnali Deka

Nalbari: Before the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections-2024 to be held on May 7 Nalbari District Commissioner Barnali Deka is leading extensive efforts to ensure peaceful voting in the district. Nalbari District Commissioner on Thursday accompanied by Superintendent of Police Supriya Das visited sensitive polling stations in the southern part of the district and held special meetings at the polling stations.

The meeting was held with the voters of the sensitive polling stations in the area. In the afternoon, she visited polling stations 46, 47 and 48 of Bartala Middle English School, Bartala 3 under Barkhetri Revenue Circle and held a special meeting among the voters of the area to ensure that the voters are able to vote peacefully.

The District Commissioner addressed the women present at the meeting and said, “Women must take the lead to further strengthen democracy.” The DC also urged the people of the area to come out to the polling stations in the morning to strengthen democracy. The SP of the district also urged the polling officers, police and administration personnel in charge of polling stations to cooperate on polling day. The meeting was attended by local village headmen, members of village guards, local people’s representatives and some voters from the three polling stations. Earlier, the Nalbari District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police visited sensitive polling stations No. 66 and 67 of Ghoga-Laotola Milan Primary School and held a meeting with voters in the area.

