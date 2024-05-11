‘A Day with COB Commander for School Children’ held in Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA: The Red Shield Division of the Army, under the aegis of Spear Corps, organised an event, ‘A Day with COB Commander for School Children’, in the army camps of Laipuli Brigade in the Tinsukia district. It left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of schoolchildren on Thursday.

Organized with the aim of fostering community engagement and building bridges between civilians and the armed forces, the event showcased a blend of fun-filled activities and insightful interactions.

Under the guidance of military personnel, children embarked on a journey of camaraderie and discovery. The day commenced with a series of games and team-building exercises designed to instill leadership qualities and promote teamwork among the young attendees. From individual competitions like the lemon race to team challenges like the tripod run and tug of war, each session encouraged participants to unleash their potential and embrace the spirit of unity and teamwork. The event culminated with a prize distribution ceremony and informal interaction with the Army representatives that provided the children with an insight into the ethos and responsibility of the Indian Army. The young participants bid farewell to a day filled with memories that will last a lifetime.

Also Read: North Lakhimpur Press Club observes ‘Bhaskarya Aru Shilpar Din’

Also watch: