A Dream, A Hope, A Promise: Young Boy’s Wish Touches Assam CM’s Heart

Guwahati: In a rare and touching moment that has captured the hearts of many, CM Sarma demonstrated once again why he is regarded as a leader of the people. After a recent public event in Guwahati, a young boy approached him with a simple, heartfelt request he wanted to visit the Chief Minister’s home.
The boy, estimated to be around 15 or 16 years old, quietly walked up to the CM amidst the crowd and softly expressed his wish to see the Chief Minister's official residence. Without hesitation, CM Sarma leaned down with a warm smile, placed a reassuring hand on the boy’s shoulder, and said, You are always welcome, my son. Come visit with your parents.
The spontaneous moment, captured on video by a bystander, quickly went viral on social media. Netizens flooded platforms with praise, calling the CM’s gesture genuine, and a reminder of what leadership should look like. The video has already garnered thousands of likes and shares, further strengthening Sarma's public image as a grounded and compassionate leader. Witnesses say the CM’s eyes softened as he spoke to the boy, and his tone reflected not just politeness, but deep sincerity. He didn’t treat him like just another face in the crowd, said a local teacher who attended the event. He treated that child like his own.
The identity of the boy has not been officially released, but sources close to the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that arrangements are being made for the child and his family to visit the CM’s residence soon, a dream come true moment for the young admirer.
This is not an isolated act. CM Sarma is known for his personal interactions with citizens whether visiting schools, responding directly to public grievances, or attending small community functions. But this moment stood out for its simplicity and emotional depth.
In a time when politics often feels distant and disconnected, such moments remind us of the human side of leadership and of how a small child’s dream can move even the most powerful hearts.
