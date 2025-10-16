A message of purpose and passion: Jyoti Kanoi’s remarkable journey

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: After a 50-year career as a Chartered Accountant, CA Jyoti Kanoi chose a new path in law and enrolled at the DHSK Law College. He was honoured to receive his student ID from Prof Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, on October 6.

“I am deeply happy because Jyoti has a strong desire to study law,” the Vice-Chancellor said. “After achieving many milestones in life, when the opportunity finally came, he chose to pursue his dream. This is a living example for today’s youth, who are often distracted by screens and the noise of social media. At 65, when many prepare for retirement, Jyoti is preparing for his law exams.”

Jyoti Kanoi has set an example for others that age is not the factor for study. If you want to study you can study at any age. Through his charitable work, Jyoti Kanoi and his foundation has already worked for the educational institution of Dibrugarh.

“I have enrolled in Law and taken admission at DHSK Law college because I want to do further studies. Law is an interesting subject and that is why I have taken admission in Law,” said Jyoti Kanoi.

