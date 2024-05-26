A stress-free evening “Laugh and Lyrics Night” organized at Dibrugarh University

DIBRUGARH: The 4th semester Public Relations Specialization students of the Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication (CSJMC) at Dibrugarh University organized “Laugh and Lyrics Night” on Friday.

This event was a key part of a broader campaign “Stress Less Initiative” aimed at creating a stress-free atmosphere through music and laughter. The event was sponsored by Srimanta Sankardev Hospital and Research Institute, Dibrugarh.

“Laugh and Lyrics Night” provided students with a much-needed break from their daily pressures. The evening featured a captivating lineup of live music performances, and standup comedy, designed to promote stress management and well-being.

The night opened with mesmerizing performances by talented students from Dibrugarh University.

“We understood the challenges and stress that students faced, especially during their academic pursuits. Through “Laugh and Lyrics Night”, we aimed to provide a space where everyone could unwind, laugh, and enjoy the therapeutic effects of music and comedy,” said Paplu Gogoi, a representative of the organizing committee.

The Stress Less Initiative, led by the PR students of CSJMC, focused on promoting stress management and offering practical solutions to manage stress. “Laugh and Lyrics Night” was a significant step towards fostering a supportive and positive environment within the university and the wider community.

