A tribute to Badal Dey

Dhekiajuli mourns the loss of one of its most respected sons, Badal Dey, a distinguished businessman and a compassionate social figure, who passed away on May 4 at the age of 76 while undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College for the last two months. A man of vision and dedication, Badal Dey was not only the proprietor of the well-known Chatteshwari Hotel but also a pillar of the local business community. As the President of the Dhekiajuli Town Traders' Association for three consecutive terms, he brought new energy and direction to the organization. Even beyond his tenure, his guidance as an advisor remained invaluable.

Deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of the town, he was actively associated with the Dhekiajuli Central Rongali Bihu Committee, contributing wholeheartedly to the preservation and celebration of Assamese traditions.

Known for his ever-smiling nature, generosity, and kind heart, he touched countless lives and earned immense respect across all sections of society. His demise is an irreparable loss, leaving behind a void that will be difficult to fill. Badal Dey leaves behind his wife, two sons, three sisters, one brother, other family members, grandchildren, and countless well-wishers who will cherish his memory forever. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace.

Tapan Sen Gupta

launched immediate restoration work on a war footing and resolved the seepage problem within a short period.

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