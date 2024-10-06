A tribute to Kashi Prasad Singh

Kashi Prasad Singh a noted lawyer, social worker and former vice-president of Tezpur Bar Association, left for his heavenly abode on September 23 in a local hospital due to old age aliment. Late KP Singh was born at Tezpur on June 2, 1936 and had his education at Tezpur Silver Jubilee and later passed Matriculation from Tezpur Academy. He joined at St. Edmund College Shillong and passed I.A under Gauhati University and left for Kolkata and joined in City College, completed graduation under Calcutta University. On return at Tezpur, he was involved in a family business but at the same time, he joined in Tezpur Law College and passed L.L.B. He joined Tezpur Bar Association as an Advocate in the year 1978 and continued his practice in all branches of law, till the end of his life. He served the bar as a vice-president and did lot of development works at the bar. Late Singh also practised in the Gauhati High Court. He was a versatile genius and he wrote many articles on various problems of society including legal problems. He was a good orator. His submission in the court was brief precise but to the point.

He was a man of strict discipline and never compromised with any injustice. He helped poor and the downtrodden. He inspired young lawyers to extent legal aid to the poor people who cannot effort legal fees. He was a vegetarian and was the follower of Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra and never deviated from ideals of Sri Sri Thakur. He was invited in many religious congregations to address on the life and teaching of Sri Sri Thakur. His memory was so sharp that he could cite decisions of Apex Court and Gauhati High Court instantly. He maintains a very rich library and was a man of voracious readers. He also practised yoga and inspired all to practice the same for good health, good mind. His sudden death has caused huge loss to the legal fraternity which is not easy to fill-up.

Late Singh was a popular figure of Tezpur, he used to command respect from all the communities. He was connected to so many socio-cultural and religious organisation of Tezpur. His death was condoled by Tezpur Bar Association, judicial officers and judicial functions of the court was suspended as a mark of honour to his soul. His funeral was largely attended. He was 89 years and survived by his wife and three sons. I pay my homage to his departed soul.

Subhash Chandra Biswas

Also Read: Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary visits family members of Orang National Park Home Guard

Also Watch: