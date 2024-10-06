Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary visits family members of Orang National Park Home Guard

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Minister of Environment and Forest Chandra Mohan Patowary took 34 days to visit the grief stricken family members of Home Guard jawan Dhan Moni Deka of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) who was unfortunately killed by a Royal Bengal Tiger inside the park on August 28. Significantly Minister Patowary is also the guardian minister for Darrang district.

On the evening of October 4, Minister Patowary accompanied by Sipajhar legislator Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, DFO of NK Division Sunnydeo Choudhury and DFO of Mangaldai Wildlife Division Pradipta Kumar Barua met the family members of the deceased Dhan Moni Deka at Hatimara village under Sipajhar Police Station and assured to offer a government job to the wife of Dhan Moni Deka.

On that evening DFO of Mangaldai Wildlife Division Pradipta Kumar Barua also handed over a cheque of Rs. 50,000 to Dhanmani Deka’s wife. This amount was donated by the Assam Forest Officers Wives’ Welfare Society (AFOWWS).

Chandra Mohan Patowary being the Minister of Environment and Forest and the Guardian Minister of Darrang is yet to make a visit to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve.

