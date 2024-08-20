Kalaigaon Unit of All Assam Bengali Youth Student Federation Holds Protest Rally Demanding Justice for Dr. Maumita Devnath

KALAIGAON: Kalaigaon unit of All Assam Bengali Youth Student Federation organized a protest rally against rape and brutal murder of Dr. Maumita Devnath of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata demanding exemplary punishment of the culprits. The protest rally was organized in front of Ram Janaki Mandir at Kalaigaon on Monday and they displayed placards with various slogans. Debashis Mandal, secretary of Udalguri District AABYSF said that the protest rally was organized seeking justice for Dr. Maumita Devnath. He also demanded severe punishment of the culprits.

