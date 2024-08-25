Assam: AABYSF Sivasagar District Committee Condemns Dhing Rape Case

DEMOW: All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (AABYSF), Sivasagar District Committee condemned the Dhing Rape case. Rabindra Ghosh, secretary of All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF), Sivasagar District Committee demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits who were involved in this incident. He said that though there is a Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme, the government has failed to protect the girls.

Rabindra Ghosh, secretary of All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF), Sivasagar District Committee appealed the State government to bring strict laws for the protection of the girls.

