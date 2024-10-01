All Assam Chutia Students’ Union Intensifies Statewide Protests Demanding ST Status for Chutia Community

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: All Assam Chutia Students’ Union (AACSU) continued their stir across the state demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Chutia community.

In this regard, the Lakhimpur district unit of the organization initiated dharna in front of the District Commissioner’s Office on Monday. While taking part in the demonstration, AACSU central committee general secretary Raju Chutia spewed venom against the BJP-led governments at the centre and in the state. “The BJP-led government will face strong hostility in the upcoming Assembly Election if it does not grant the tribal status autonomy under the Sixth Schedule to the Chutia community. The party will suffer the consequences of its lackadaisical attitude in the said election. It is unfortunate that the BJP-led governments have paid no attention to the issue despite six communities of the state have been initiating stir with demand to grant them the ST status. By this way, the incumbent governments have betrayed the six ethnic communities.

Raju Chutia also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged U-turn of his poll promise made in 2014 that tribal status would be granted to the six communities including the Chutia if the BJP came to power at the Centre and in the State. “The BJP came to power thrice in the Centre and twice in the State, but forgot that promise,” Raju Chutia added. He reiterated the demands for autonomy to the Chutia community, preservation and beautification of historical monuments during the reign of the Chutia kings. During the course of the demonstration, the members of the organization shouted multiple slogans in support of the demands and to flay the governments at the Centre and in the state regarding the issue.

