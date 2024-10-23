Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya Inaugurates New Rajyoga Meditation Centre on Demow Nitai Road

A Correspondent

DEMOW: The Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya opened a new branch Rajyoga Meditation Centre on Demow Nitai Road at Gogoi Complex on Monday. Dr. Prodip Borgohain, the sub-divisional medical and health officer (SDM&HO) cut the red ribbon and inaugurated the Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya’s new branch of Rajyoga Meditation Centre in Demow Nitai Road at Gogoi Complex on Monday. Dr. Arun Changkakoty spoke broadly about the Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya.

