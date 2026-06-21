Aadhaar-Bank Link Mandatory for Continued Orunodoi 3.0 Benefits After June 30

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Administration, Sonitpur, via a public notice, has informed all beneficiaries of the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme whose Aadhaar numbers are not linked with any bank account that the Government of Assam has made Aadhaar-based payment through the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System (APBS) mandatory for the disbursement of benefits under the scheme.

In this regard, all such beneficiaries have been requested to immediately visit their respective bank branches and complete the Aadhaar-Bank Account linkage process on or before June 30, 2026. The district administration has further stated that beneficiaries whose Aadhaar is not linked with any bank account may not receive future benefits under Orunodoi 3.0 through the Aadhaar-based payment system.

Also Read: Orunodoi 3.0 Launched Across Assam: Rs 3,600 Crore Disbursed to 40 Lakh Women in Single Phase