Tamulpur District Administration Holds Preparatory Meeting for Smooth Independence Day Celebrations

GORESWAR: Tamulpur district administration organized a preparatory meet at the conference hall of DC office for the smooth celebration of the Independence Day across the district.

The meeting was presided over by the District Commissioner, Bidhyt Bikash Bhagwati who reminded the departmental HoDs of their duty and responsibility towards the nationwide celebration.

The District Commissioner also asked the HoDs of Health, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Handlooms and Textile, Social welfare etc. departments to prepare their departmental exhibitions in the venue of the celebration.

