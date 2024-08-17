First Northeast Citizen Under CAA: Dulon Das Receives Citizenship Certificate Amid Protests and Silence

Silchar: Amid measured protest in the Brahmaputra valley and studied silence in the Barak Valley, Dulon Das on Friday received his certificate of citizenship from the Directorate of Census Operations in Guwahati. Das, who entered India in 1988 from Bangladesh was the first person from the entire north east who was accorded the citizenship under the much controversial CAA. Das received the much coveted document from Debojyoti Dutta, the Director, Census Operations. In a written message Dulon Das thanked the state government for providing him security as well as arranging his trip to Guwahati including the fares. Presuming unwarranted controversy and protest, Das, who was intimated by the Union Home Ministry to collect his citizenship certificate from Guwahati, strictly avoided any media appearance before receiving the document he had been desperately seeking since June 5, 1988 the day he entered India from Sylhet. However after finally receiving the certificate Dulon Das in a message titled “An open letter from an obliged India”. Das expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his advocate Dharmananda Deb. He said his entire family was a victim of religious persecution in Bangladesh and entered India in 1988 and taken shelter in Assam. India was not just a mere shelter, but a new lease of life for his entire family, Das said.

