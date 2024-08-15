Tripura: 10 Bangladeshis held with fake Aadhaar cards

Agartala: Border Security Force, anti-human trafficking team, and intelligence unit apprehended a total of 10 Bangladeshi nationals trying to hide their identities by producing fake Aadhaar cards on Tuesday. The search operation was conducted as a part of a special drive to apprehend Bangladeshi nationals. Based on specific input, a search operation was conducted at suspected dropping points by small teams in the general area of Amtali and Dukli in West Tripura. “At about 0515 hours, the BSF team, along with sister agencies, apprehended 4 female Bangladeshi nationals, which included one baby. Subsequently, based on the lead, at about 0800 hours, the joint party further apprehended 6 other Bangladeshi nationals along with one suspected Indian Tout,” mentioned the statement from BSF. “Initially they denied being Bangladeshi nationals and tried to stake their claims by producing fake Aadhar cards, but during preliminary questioning, they accepted being Bangladeshi nationals,” added the statement. Further questioning is under progress by BSF and GRP. BSF has stepped up the crackdown on the network of touts who are facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into the state of Tripura.

Meanwhile, at least 16 Bangladeshi nationals, including 13 men and 3 women, were apprehended at Agartala Railway Station. The incident took place on Tuesday evening.

Among those arrested, three individuals have been identified as Bangladeshi touts involved in illegal activities. The individuals were detained by local authorities, and a case has been registered at the Agartala Government Railway Police Station (GRPS) under various sections of the law.

