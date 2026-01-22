‘Aakhar’ literary event debuts in Dibrugarh with focus on regional writing

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh on Wednesday witnessed a historic moment in its cultural calendar with the inaugural edition of the literary event ‘Aakhar,’ organized by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation with the support of Oil India Limited (OIL). The session was held at Cygnett Inn, drawing an enthusiastic gathering of literature lovers.

Dedicated to celebrating Indian authors writing in regional languages, ‘Aakhar’ aims to promote and preserve the richness of India’s linguistic and literary heritage. The platform seeks to foster meaningful dialogue by bringing together writers, thinkers, and readers, while highlighting the true spirit of regional literature and its evolving relevance.

The Dibrugarh edition featured an engaging conversation between renowned multilingual author and translator Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi and noted poet and literary critic Satyakam Borthakur. Their discussion delved into themes of language, storytelling, translation, and the changing contours of the literary landscape in the region. The session attracted a diverse audience comprising students, academicians, writers, and avid readers, all keen to engage with regional writing.

